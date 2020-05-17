The advancement of technology is beneficial to all, since these advances They not only imply an improvement in telecommunications, but also in health surveillance. And there is no better test than smartwatches, with which we can measure our heart rate, our steps and even the quality of our sleep.

But now, the definitive device for health has arrived, and it is a meter of the state of your lungs, something that independently of other things, comes at a time when many cities are a veritable heap of pollution It can seriously affect health.

This is the meter of the health of your lungs that can help you improve your state

Yes, strange as it may seem, there is a company called BULO –ironic name– that has managed to develop a device with an extremely compact size –as much as it fits in a pocket– that is able to measure the health of your lungs, helping you improve it. And, according to the company that has developed it, it is an ideal product for:

Professional athletes

People with an active lifestyle

Musicians and dancers

Residents of heavily polluted cities

Smokers

Stressed people

People doing yoga or meditation

This device, in whose creation ex-Samsung engineers have participated, will measure the state of your lungs, how could it be otherwise, through a continuous breath of air for 6 seconds that you will have to emit into it. After this, the results will be sent to the mobile, and an algorithm will calculate the result to show it to you in the application of the device that you must download on your smartphone.

This small device, which is extremely portable, will be able to tell you the lung capacity you have, as well as your lung age, and also the strength of your lungs, and all this with blowing for 6 seconds on the device. You should know that the results generated by this BULO device will be saved so that you can track your progress over time.

The BULO device has 300 mAh battery, which, according to the company, provides a 20 days autonomy if you use it 30 minutes every day, and it takes 4 hours to fully charge. The design, as you see, is simple, and can be disassembled for easy cleaning.

Right now we have a lot of technology focused on health care, and these devices are a good way to worry more about this in our day to day, so that we know what we have to improve, and what activities can be beneficial for us.

At the moment, the BULO device is a Kickstarter project that you can get for 92 euros in its cheapest pack, which will entitle you to a unit of this device. Although, if your contribution to the project is greater, you can even take two of these devices home, that is already in your hands.

