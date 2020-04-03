Vehicle occupants survived the accident

The tree was not damaged either

Michigan state police have arrested the driver of a stolen Kia Soul and his companion for fleeing at speeds of 160 km / hour through urban sections of the city of Detroit. The chase ended abruptly when the couple lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Despite the spectacular nature of the accident, the occupants have only been injured and there is no fear for their lives. They have reason to feel lucky, because surely the story would have been different if it hadn’t been for the tree hitting the back of the car. In the images released by the police, you can see how the rear axle has been ripped out.

The Detroit Free Press newspaper recounts how the events were. The Michigan police received notice at 12:30 that a vehicle had been violently stolen. The car in question had been involved in a series of incidents in Detroit and near the city.

A police helicopter then embarked on a chase to try to stop the Kia Soul, which was exceeding the 160 km / hour range on roads limited to 60. But then it lost control of the vehicle.

The images show how the driver encountered traffic at a red light. That forced him to make an evasive maneuver. He put two wheels off the asphalt and that was fatal, because it completely destabilized the car, which moved uncontrollably until it met the tree.

Luckily for the occupants of the car, the blow occurred in the rear section. The passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital, but at no time was there fear for their lives. Now they remain in police custody, waiting to be discharged to be transferred to the police station.

One may think that these things only happen in the United States, but recently we have had a very similar case in Spain. It happened in Aragon, where a car with a German license plate passed border control despite the state of alarm and embarked on a 70-kilometer chase at speeds of up to 200 kilometers / hour.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.