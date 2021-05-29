This defect in the cars will mean the rejection of the ITV

If you have to pass the ITV in the next few months, this interests you. The ITV releases changes with the arrival of the month of June and, more than ever, you will have to watch that your mirrors are in good condition.

This habitual defect in the cars will suppose the rejection of the ITV from next week.

We anticipated it yesterday: ITVs release new and important regulations from next week, just with the entry of the new month of June. It will be then, from the same day 1, Tuesday, when the new ITV Procedure Manual, in its renewed version 7.5.0. And it does so through a new regulatory text that incorporates various regulatory changes.

Between the main novelties that will introduce the MOT include, for example, the dABS operating effect when it is not mandatory, that now becomes minor defect instead of serious; or the possibility that the stations already check, through the General Registry of Vehicles of the DGT, the data of the driving license if they have not been presented during the inspection.

However, maybe the novelty that will affect drivers the most and what more modification includes has to do, from next week, with the rear view mirrors. And is that the possible detachment of one of these essential elements of visibility and, therefore, of safety, It has been considered a serious defect since June in inspections.

The detachment of a rear view mirror becomes a serious defect in the ITV.

This modification is especially relevant if we take into account that defects that are considered serious already generate a rejection in ITV inspections, disabling the vehicle to circulate on public roads unless it is transferred to the workshop. It should also be remembered that this consideration also implies that the vehicle must subsequently return to the ITV station to undergo a new inspection in a period never exceeding two months from the initial rejection.

So from now on it is convenient for everyone who is going to pass the ITV with their vehicle check that the rear view mirrors are in perfect condition, since it is usual to see many cars circulating on our streets, especially the older ones, with defects and problems in this important element. You are warned.