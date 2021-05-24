This ‘deepfake’ of Tom Cruise is incredibly realistic and is going viral on Instagram and TikTok

Deepfakes are starring in more and more videos on the net. In fact, at times they have become a dangerous ally of misinformation. However, these videos also demonstrate the power of the technology that we have in 2021. And, like many other things, they also allow you to enjoy super curious videos such as Tom Cruise’s deepfake that circulates on social networks in recent days.

Specifically, you can see them on the DeepTomCruise profiles on TikTok and Instagram. The result is brutal. And everything, as we say, It is a deep fake made with Artificial Intelligence. In fact, it is likely that many of the followers of this account believe (or believed) that this TikTok profile was, in fact, the popular action movie actor. But it’s not like that.

These deepfakes have been made by a Belgian artist known as Chris Ume, according to The Verge. Speaking to said medium, the artist explained that the first key piece in this equation was Miles Fisher, a well-known Tom Cruise impersonator, who recorded the initial videos. On his face, later, the necessary modifications were made (using artificial intelligence and VFX) to achieve a surprising result.

Deepfakes like Tom Cruise’s open endless doors

The artist used the algorithm DeepFaceLab, open-source type, and combined it with other VFX techniques to imitate the face of Tom Cruise. Ume, yes, he never used these techniques to damage the actor’s reputation. Speaking to The Verge, he admits to having done it simply to have fun and make people laugh.

Deepfakes, beyond the possible negative or even illegal uses, open new doors in industries such as cinema. Y, if the veracity of the same is adequately controlled, they have enormous potential for the future. In a way, it is the Photoshop equivalent for video. And what we’ve seen with Tom Cruise proves it.

Read this too …