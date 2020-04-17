Just a week ago Mark Romanek, who was going to be the director of the prequel to ‘The Shining’ that we knew under the title of ‘Overlook Hotel’, assured that the project was “definitely dead” after the economic and artistic puncture of ‘ Doctor Sueo ‘, not without saying goodbye with a “… but you never know, it’s a strange business”.

Well, that was a week ago: Now HBO Max has announced that it has given the green light to the development of a television series titled ‘Overlook’ which, as the name suggests, will serve as a prequel to Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film (and / or Stephen King’s no less iconic novel).

According to the official announcement, the future series “exploring the terrifying untold stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction”, in a production that will be endorsed by Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television, also responsible for the two seasons of the Castle Rock from Hulu, a series that, as you well know, is also inspired by the universe of the prolific American writer.

For now, more details are unknown about this project in which we assume that neither Glen Mazzara nor the aforementioned Mark Romanek, screenwriter and director, would participate in what would have been a film prequel in what I now know is a project ” definitely dead. “

‘Overlook’ be one of the first productions that J.J. Abrams developed under the new agreement that he signed last year with WarnerMedia, a company with which, however, he has previously collaborated in productions such as ‘Westworld’ or ‘Lovecraft Territory’, a television adaptation of Matt Ruff’s eponymous novel that HBO will premiere sometime in 2020 (if the coronavirus allows it).

A multi-million dollar deal valued at least $ 250 million for which J.J. Abrams is committed to creating exclusive content for television, film, digital platforms and video games until 2024. Many of the new content generated after this agreement will complete the catalog of HBO Max, the content platform with which WarnerMedia hopes to compete in. equal to equal with Prime Video or Disney +. HBO Max include HBO itself in its offer, as well as DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim or Looney Tunes, among others.

Based on this same agreement Bad Robot will also develop “the universe of ‘Justice League Dark’“which, for lack of more specific details, is expected to be made up of both feature films and television series that will join the ranks of HBO Max.

As announced last January, the main managers of the Bad Robot film and television plots, Hannah Minghella and Ben Stephenson, have spent the last few months meeting with various creative talents and screenwriters to assess which characters and which specific projects they could be part of this “universe”.

At the moment, no details have emerged regarding these meetings, although HBO Max has already given the green light to the development of at least a first series of which, however, it has not revealed any specific details beyond its existence as a project. .

Anything else if it has come out on ‘Duster’, the third series whose development HBO Max has given the green light this week and that revolves around a criminal who, like the protagonist of ‘Baby Driver’, earns a living driving the vehicle with which the criminals flee after commit their dates.

Set like ‘Driver’ in the 1970s, the series is written by J.J. Abrams in collaboration with LaToya Morgan, who has previously participated in the scripts of such stimulating productions as ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Into the Badlands’, ‘TURN: Washington Spas’ or ‘Shameless’.