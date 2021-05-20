This DC star wrote the script for the next universe movie

Multifunctionality is a persecuted virtue in Hollywood. One of the most important actors in the DC Universe is not only preparing to be one of the most famous heroes again, but he wrote the script for a long-awaited sequel.

The DC Extended Universe It has projects underway for its future, among which sequels to its main characters stand out. One of the surprising facts is that one of the most important artists of the company today will now also appear as a screenwriter for his next film.

Is about Jason momoa, who co-wrote the libretto for Aquaman 2, a film of which he will also be the main character. The actor will then return in the role of Arthur Curry.

“I love it so much that I participated in its writing,” said the celebrity when participating in the Drew Barrymore’s Show.

“So we did the first treatment, and James [Wan] and our original writer David [Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] they finished it. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just getting the script and doing that. His director and co-writers are 100% rooting for him, so that’s exciting to me. And I’m excited to be part of it, ”he added.

On the other hand, Momoa revealed in the interview when the tape recordings will begin. The production start date is scheduled for July of the current year.

About the sequel to Aquaman not much is known, but it was known that its director (Wan) will place more elements of terror, which he knows very well from his other productions, this time. Plus, much of the cast will be back, including Amber heard What Mere.

From left to right: James Wan, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa

Also, in the cast will also be Patrick Wilson What Ocean master Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II What Black Blanket. The project is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.