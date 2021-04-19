This dangerous version of WhatsApp contains a virus that infects your mobile

They sell it to you as a modified version of WhatsApp with the interface in pink. But, in reality, it is a virus that infects your mobile after a few seconds. It is the latest security threat to hit the Facebook-owned messaging platform and its name is none other than WhatsApp Pink.

The news has been released by cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who posted a series of tweets explaining what this app actually does. «Once installed, the fake WhatsApp application begins to circulate a message containing a link to download it. The attacker’s goal seems to be to get as many users’ data as possible, ”Rajaharia told Gadgets 360.

This methodology is not new. In recent years we have seen how various hackers have created alternative versions of popular applications with the aim of misleading users and gain control of your devices or steal your personal data. Examples of this are WhatsApp Blue and WhatsApp Gold.

Be careful with the links that circulate on social networks or platforms such as WhatsApp

As a general rule, it is recommended to judge with skepticism any link that we receive through a messaging application or social network. Even if it comes from a trusted person. It is possible, as in the case of WhatsApp Pink, that that person’s account has been hacked and, in reality, it is the attacker who is inviting us to click on the link in question.

Another general recommendation is download only the version of WhatsApp available in the Google application store. There are quite popular alternative versions – such as WhatsApp Plus – but remember that everything that does not come from the Play Store always carries a certain risk.

These preventive measures, by the way, they are not only effective to protect yourself from WhatsApp Pink. Actually, it is advisable to apply them on a day-to-day basis to protect yourself from both this and any other threat that may spread through the network.

