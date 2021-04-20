“This damn murderer has to pay”, Eduardo Yáñez demands justice for a puppy killed with machetes in Mexico

The Mexican actor Eduardo Yanez shared a video on his social networks where condemns animal abuse and calls for justice for Rodolfo Corazón, a puppy killed with machetes in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Yáñez demanded, through his material on social networks, that This act does not go unpunished and even asks for jail for the young man who took Rodolfo’s life.

“Rodolfo’s murder must not go unpunished. The legislators of the laws in the state of Sinaloa must punish the mistreatment of animals with jail. This damn murderer has to pay, there has to be justice”, He says in the clip published on his Instagram account.

He continued commenting that he was unaware of the fact, but after learning more he did not hesitate to send a message to the authorities.

“I did not know about this matter, but since I documented myself about it. I repudiate, as a human being, any action against animals. I repeat, this crime cannot be left without justice, justice has to teach us and give us an example that what happened to Rodolfo cannot happen again”, He expressed.

He also shared another video with photos of himself showing love to his pets: kittens and puppies.

The murder of Rodolfo Corazón has moved thousands of Mexicans and even activists and actors, who They have asked the authorities to act against the man who killed the puppy with machetes.

The puppy allegedly bit a young woman identified as Adriana and she told her boyfriend. This one, full of anger, went in search of the puppy and found him sleeping in the street, near a hamburger shop and there He macheted him mercilessly.

The video of the events was disseminated on social networks, where it unleashed outrage among Internet users. According to the residents of Los Mochis, no one dared to stop the murderer, as they feared that he would also attack them with his weapon.

The authorities explained that the alleged culprit has already appeared at the public prosecutor’s office, so It will be a matter of time for a sanction to be determined for having killed the animal.