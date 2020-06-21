The new botanical in the Atlanta Botanical Garden is puzzling all visitors, a kind of lazy robot that it hangs from trees and that basically what it does is control and monitor all species of animals and plants to facilitate their conservation.

Inspired by the real sloths, SlothBot It is a robot that hangs from trees with built-in cameras and that will monitor the conservation of animal species and plants that have special value. This robot is powered by some solar panels And it uses innovative power management technology so you can spend multiple hours monitoring from the trees.

SlothBot moves through a long cable that is distributed among the different trees while not only expressly monitoring animal and plant species, it also takes into account temperature, climate, carbon dioxide levels and other forest information.

Its creators point out that “this is not how robots are designed today, but being slow and efficient in the use of energy will allow SlothBot to stop in the environment to observe things that we can only see being continuously present for months or even years, “he says Magnus Egerstedt, Professor and President of the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The robot housing is 3D printed and it exists to protect all motors, gears, batteries and indoor equipment from the hot and humid climate of this type of park. The curious thing is that this robot only moves when it is strictly necessary and is always capable of locating sunlight to gradually charge its batteries.

This version of the SlothBot is currently being tested in the Atlanta Botanical Garden and exists via a single cable, but its creators maintain that they are working so that the robot can also move between several cables and thus cover more terrain.

On the other hand, Emily Coffey, vice president of conservation and research at the Garden, notes that “the most exciting goal we will demonstrate with SlothBot is the marriage of robotics with conservation technology. We conduct conservation research on endangered plants and ecosystems worldwide, and SlothBot will help us find exciting new ways to advance our research goal. ”

In this way SlothBot can end up helping researchers to understand the abiotic factors that affect ecosystems, thus providing a new tool to develop the necessary information and protect all kinds of species and ecosystems in the world, especially those that are in danger of extinction.

[Vía: Futurity]