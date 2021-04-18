This curious powerbank may be the revolution that mobile chargers need

Powerbank and wall charger all in one.

While fast charging on a smartphone is always better than fast charging, It never hurts to have a good powerbank for emergencies.

There are many Powerbanks on the market although honestly, none like this one that we bring you below. Because this company has reinvented the concept we have of powerbank and honestly, we love it.

Powerbank or mobile charger?

We all know the concept of Powerbank. An accessory that includes a cable that connected to our smartphone feeds it with energy. So, once the mAh of the external battery is depleted, we have to connect it to a charger and then to the light. But, What if there was a powerbank that already had everything incorporated as standard? Well, it would be a triumph.

This powerbank manufactured by Bull not only comes with a charging cable to power our smartphone or tablet, if not also with a charger to be able to connect it directly to the light. This is how we kill two birds with one stone.

This is much more useful than it actually seems. Not only for the convenience of not having to buy an additional charger for the battery if not also the fact of being able to charge the smartphone while at the same time charging the battery. It is a seamless plan so we hope to see this design in other external batteries of popular firms such as Xiaomi.

Bull’s powerbank has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and it can be purchased with a USB-C or MicroUSB cable (there is no lightning version for iPhone). Its price? About 23 dollars to change.

