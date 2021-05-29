This curious cordless vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi is perfect for cars: it fits anywhere and costs only € 55 | Technology

For those who love cleaning, Xiaomi has in its catalog a handheld vacuum cleaner with which to reach the smallest corner of the house and with a unique design.

It is impossible to list all the devices that Xiaomi launches for a multitude of applications. If robot vacuum cleaners seemed like the latest in cleaning, the company has shown that even more products can be reinvented. Last year they announced this inexpensive designer hand vacuum.

It doesn’t seem like it, but the My Vacuum Cleaner Mini is a handheld vacuum cleaner to go through every complicated corner of the house quickly and easily and win the battle with dust. Its price is right now at 55 euros.

Amazon is the store that sells it right now with the best conditions. They are 55.80 euros in price, without shipping charges and with the possibility of having it at home in one day if you are a Prime customer.

This cordless vacuum cleaner has an ultra-compact size that makes it perfect for small tasks, such as vacuuming the seats of your car or the corners of the sofa.

Its design is the first thing that stands out when you see it, weighs less than 50 grams and can be held with one hand. It has a thin tube to suck the dirt from a little further and thus reach the most difficult corners of the house.

The fact that its design is compact does not mean that it is not very powerful. It is equipped with a brushless motor that runs at 88,000 rpm. According to data from the brand, its suction power is 13,000 Pa, so there will be no speck of dust that can resist it.

It has a 100 ml tank and a battery that is recharged with a USB-C port and reaches an autonomy of 30 minutes on standard power. If we choose to use the maximum power then the battery lasts about 9 minutes.

If you are looking for a complement to your cleaning products with which to achieve a more specific result that is easy to use and clean, this Xiaomi vacuum cleaner can be of great help. Its price is 55, 80 euros on Amazon.

