This Curiosity rover photograph shows that Mars is not so different from our planet

05/31/2021 at 11:58 AM CEST

NASA’s Curiosity rover has found a rather strange event on Mars: a cloudy day. The agency has shared images of bright clouds (produced by ice crystals that reflect light) that began to appear in the area where Curiosity was located last January. This event seems very natural to us, but for The Red Planet is very important, since it has a very fine atmosphere, which does not usually allow these events.

The mission team has determined that these clouds are higher than what is usually expected from Mars, hovering at a maximum altitude of about 40 miles. They consider that they are ice clouds caused by frozen carbon dioxide, which could reveal much more about the Martian skies.

NASA has explained that the clouds were easier to see with the black and white navigation cameras carried by Curiosity. But that the color version better shows the brightness of the clouds.

It is not the biggest event on Mars at the moment, but it does serve to remember that the planet is not static as previously thought. Rather, it is a dynamic world with a profoundly changing climate, and it may have been alive in the distant past.