From the different restrictions established by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic and the Government to discourage the purchase of US dollarsMany people began to see the possibility of maintaining the value of their savings in that currency complicated.

However, a cryptocurrency platform confirmed that it will provide a 5% monthly return in dollars for those users who use their services for the first time.

It’s about the Bitso – platform to buy, sell and use cryptocurrencies- which has just announce that new users who deposit 100 DAIs on their platform and save them until June 30 will receive 5 DAI reward.

The company detailed that deposits can be made between June 1 and 7 (11:59 p.m.) with application up to the first 1000 participants.

Dai is a cryptocurrency tied to the value of the US dollar what like MakerDAO Products and Smart Contracts Protocol Part, provides access to decentralized financial products (DeFi) ranging from savings instruments to loans.

The DAI company is based on the Ethereum network and it’s backed by ETH and other ERC-20 tokens.

How to take advantage of the promotion

For users interested in “winning” these DAIs, the Conditions are simple: first, open a Bitso account; then, deposit 100 DAI and keep them until June 30.

Finally, between July 1 and 10, through Bitso Transfer -a Instant and free function to send and receive cryptocurrencies-, new users who have fulfilled these requirements will receive the 5 DAI of remuneration.

To know the complete bases and conditions, those interested should do click here.

Bitso is the first Latin American platform to regulate itself and the sixth in the world to obtain a license from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC), an international standard that regulates fintech firms that use Blockchain technology..

This denomination positioned the company as one of the safest cryptocurrency organizations globally and the safest in the region, according to the study carried out by the ICO Rating Agency, where 135 platforms were evaluated.

Some of the cryptocurrencies with which it allows to operate are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, DAI, TUSD, XRP, Golem, Decentraland, BitcoinCash, BAT.

The app has an evolved functionality to send cryptocurrencies called Bitso Transfer. This It allows to send cryptocurrencies without commissions to friends or acquaintances through QR, mail or phone number.