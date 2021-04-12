This creepy webcam is shaped like a human eye

04/12/2021 at 10:23 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Perhaps the sector where the least progress has been seen recently is on webcams. Today we can find cameras that could perfectly have been a novelty 15 years ago. Although it is likely that you will never find one with a design like the one we are going to show you next. And is that this webcam is shaped like a human eye, in case what you were looking for was one more degree of discomfort in your life.

Marc Teyssier, researcher and user on YouTube, has used his ingenuity in developing a webcam identical to the human eye, which allows you to move your eye, blink and more. Denominated ‘Eyecam‘, is even endowed with eyebrows, eyelashes and a kind of synthetic skin. You can see it in motion through the video on the Teyssier channel on YouTube.

This webcam has been developed as part of a project at the University of Saarland, which explores the way we would behave if spying on us were something much more obvious. The funny thing is that both the model and the software are available through Github, where you can download it completely free. In addition, its creator has promised that he will soon upload a video in which he will focus on explaining step by step the process of its creation, so that we too can get down to work. This was not the only similar creation from Teyssier, but in 2018 it already presented a phone with a finger attached to it. Through its official website you can find more information about all its projects.