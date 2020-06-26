Although banks have looked for ways to make their requirements more flexible to broaden the scope of their services, the truth is that accessing a credit card is still difficult for many people.

The evaluation of the credit history, the ability to pay and the need to prove income are some of the issues that still remain as great barriers to accessing this banking instrument.

Only followers matter

Given this scenario, a proposal has now come to the market that seeks to eliminate all these requirements to make the process of acquiring a credit card easier, especially for the younger generations.

The startup known as Karat and founded by the creator of Instagram Live, Eric Wei, has just launched a new credit card focused on influencers, which, to be approved, does not consider the credit history of the interested party, but the number of followers as well. like the scope it has in social networks.

Under the name of Karat Black Card, this instrument is promoted as the first credit card designed for content creators, which among its advantages promises higher credit limits, money returns of between 2 and 5 percent, as well as the exemption of interest rates, among others.

In addition, this card does not have a minimum monthly payment, it must be covered what is spent month by month, where, in case of forgetting the payment, there are no penalties or additional expenses.

As indicated by Business Insider, to be a creditor of this card « it is enough » to have a minimum of 100 thousand followers on social networks, be verified or be recommended by another user of the service.

The benefits of the card increase based on what is spent by users each month and the growth presented by the statistics of each cardholder based on followers and reach on social networks.

The service is focused on four types of influencers, who have specific « requirements » based on the platform that led them to success:

Instagram: For the celebrities of this social network, the number of followers, reach and advertising agreements matter.

Youtube: for users of this social network, total subscribers and advertising revenue are analyzed.

Twitch: considers subscribers, donations and advertising agreements

TikTok : Take into account the followers, likes and views in the videos.

According to the startup, there is fertile ground in offering this credit card to influencers due to the amount of money they move in terms of sponsorships and income.

The idea is not wrong if we assume that recent studies indicate that the influencer marketing industry will have a value 10 billion dollars by 2020, thanks to 43 percent of marketing teams experimenting with influencer marketing actions to define the real value it brings to their brand.

