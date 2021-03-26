This COVID-19 Pill Proves Trials Are Safe

The development of a vaccine in less than a year for COVID-19 has put a large part of the population on alert and one of the most frequently asked questions is: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? And the answer is yes. However, many people still doubt because times have shortened. In fact, this antiviral in trial phase The clinical trial for COVID-19 shows that research remains completely safe.

Times have shortened, it’s true. But not in terms of safety and efficacy of medicines and vaccines for COVID-19. Pharmaceutical companies have to keep doing their clinical trials; first testing in crops if their possible candidates work. Then it is passed to animals and lastly, you start with the people. If you fail at any of these points, you have to start over.

It is true, as it happens with one of the Spanish vaccines for the coronavirus and with that of Pfizer or Moderna, which can be use techniques that have already been proven safe. For example, in the case of the CSIC vaccine, a synthetic vector is used that had already been tested in a vaccine for leishmaniasis.

An antiviral for COVID-19

But is this also being applied when it comes to testing medications? Of course, all medications have to be tried. We recently spoke in Hypertext about the dexamethasone, an accessible and cheap treatment for COVID-19, although only for severe cases.

Molnupiravir, that is the name of the antiviral that is being investigated for the coronavirus. Before this virus, it was already being tested for the flu, and the researchers who are doing the trials think that it could be a “broad-spectrum antiviral” and that it could also help against Ebola, they point out in this Bloomberg article. However, we cannot assure anything yet.

Unapproved COVID-19 drug

This coronavirus drug still has not been approved, neither for this use nor for any other. So you have to be careful. But what is molnupiravir? It is a drug that makes it difficult for viruses to replicate DNA or RNA. We know that viruses use our cells to replicate, since they cannot do otherwise. Hence, infections occur. What this antiviral does is produce errors in the photocopies of new viruses, so they end up being deactivated. That is, they cannot be replicated.

This is the theory. Nevertheless, in these cases there are always doubts: Could new variants of the coronavirus be produced? Or could it mutate our DNA or RNA? Well, the first question is a little easier to answer: if it ends up not being able to replicate, the logical thing is that it does not infect more people and, therefore, if there was a new variant, it would end up disappearing in the same place where it appeared .

On the second question there are still many unknowns since some researchers are concerned about this possibility. Nevertheless, early animal tests have not shown changes to our DNA. Furthermore, ‘since the drug is only intended to be used twice a day for five days, its potential to cause harm is limited“According to Bloomberg on the opinion of several scientists.

Clinical trials

To be sure that molnupiravir really works, the pharmaceutical company Meck – better known outside the United States and Canada as MDS – is conducting different types of clinical trials. To see how the disease evolves with different doses, the side effects, if there are fewer or the same hospitalizations, if those hospitalized recover earlier or die, if the viral load reduces and in which cases … In short, they still have a lot of work ahead. And for this reason, it has not yet been approved for use in the United States, Europe, or other countries.

“There is a sign, it cannot be denied, but the numbers are too small to say that this is the next antiviral, we have to be cautious” Adarsh ​​Bhimraj, chief of neurological infectious diseases at the Cleveland Clinic

Although we will have to keep waiting to find out if this antiviral can be a drug for the coronavirus, the first studies in people they are already being done. In fact, the first has already been published this month. At the moment, the first results of a small study suggest that viral load drops in people who have just started COVID-19, Meck reported in a press release. With just five days of the drug, his detectable levels of virus particles were lowered. However, the investigation will need to be carried out with more patients, since this study alone cannot determine efficacy of the medicine. “There is a sign, it cannot be denied, but the numbers are too small to say that this is the next antiviral, we have to be cautious,” Adarsh ​​Bhimraj, chief of neurological infectious diseases at the Cleveland Clinic, told Bloomberg.

Does it work for all patients?

In addition, there is more to know about these patients: Does it work with all or only with those who start the infection? This is important, as the antiviral might not work in hospitalized patients since they have been with the infection for a longer time. On the other hand, you also have to observe whether it can decrease the number of admissions to hospital or ICUs“We will also see if it affects the clinical severity of people,” explained Rajesh Ghandi, an infectious disease physician and professor at Harvard Medical School.

In short, the clinical trial with molnupiravir shows that care is still being taken when approving drugsso vaccines for this coronavirus. It is true that the red tape has been sped up a lot, but the safety and effectiveness of antivirals and other drugs are above all else. As much as the drugmaker may say that molnupiravir is a perfect antiviral for COVID-19, you have to prove it first. And there they are, with their clinical trials that could take a little longer to yield more established results. In the meantime, we will continue to wait for the European Union to evaluate three more vaccines for this coronavirus.

More on this topic