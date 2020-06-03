It seems that they live in a movie.

When it comes to traveling, we all get our cameras or cell phones ready to take lots of great photos to make these unique experiences even more memorable. And it was in this quest to amplify the fun, exploration and sense of adventure on their vacation trips that the couple on the page “Secret Famous Places” decided to recreate scenes from movie places they liked, trying to be the most faithful as possible.

But this mission, according to them, was not easy. After all, they needed to find the right wardrobe and clothing, the exact locations (which can be quite different, as many of the movies are full of special effects), and weather changes that alter the appearance of a location. A challenge!

10,000 B.C. / Queenstown, New Zealand. The Hunger Games / Berlin, Germany. Downton Abbey / Highclere Castle, UK. Game of Thrones / Playa De Itzurun, Zumaia, Spain. Game of Thrones / Gaztelugatxe, Spain. Outlander / Devil’s Pulpit, Scotland. Forrest Gump / Monument Valley, United States. Star Wars / Lake Como, Italy. Alien: Covenant / Milford Sound, New Zealand. James Bond / Glen Etive, Scotland. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty / Seyðisfjörður, Islândia.

Thelma and Louise / Arches National Park, USA. USA Outlander / Falkland, Scotland. La La Land / Los Angeles, United States. Lord of the Rings / Mount Sunday, New Zealand. The Origin / Paris, France. Star Wars / Lake Como, Italy. . I Love You / Wicklow Mountains, Ireland. The Fault in our Stars / Amsterdam, The Netherlands. One Day / Edinburgh, UK. Riddler / Paris, France. The Devil Wears Fashion / New York, USA USA



