The Marvel Cinematic Universe It has numerous television projects to tackle for the coming years. Series like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision or Loki will expand the UCM beyond the Marvel movies, and give the possibility that characters who have spent less time on the big screen can shine. But it is also the occasion to introduce other characters to the UCM as in the case of series like She-Hulk or Ms. Marvel, which have also been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

In addition, we know that the studio has some aces up its sleeve, and new television series that will expand will be announced soon, even more so the universe of Marvel superheroes in Disney plus.

One of the most rumored series has been that of Ironheart. And is that the character of Riri Williams It is one of the most anticipated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even Robert Downey Jr has endorsed the character personally.

According to The Cinema Spot, Disney Plus is already preparing the Ironheart series for the platform. The series would be slated to premiere sometime in 2021 and would introduce Riri Williams to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before it appeared in any Marvel movies. Naturally, this information has not been confirmed or denied by Marvel Studios or Disney, so for the moment we are going to take it with tweezers.

However, along with the Ms. Marvel series, it would be a good incentive to lead us to the formation of the Champions. Would you like Iron heart to have their own television series on Disney Plus?

