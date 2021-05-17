This could be Sam Wilson’s conflict in ‘Captain America 4’

“My only super power is to believe that we can do better”. With this phrase Sam Wilson completed his arc in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, confirming that he had accepted his fate and was prepared to once again serve as Captain America in the absence of Steve Rogers. And yet the phrase also revealed Sam’s main disadvantage when it came to being a vigilante: without having taken the serum from the supersoldier or intending to do so, he can do nothing but use his combat skills and of your gadgets to face evil.

This is a difficult situation, but also promising. Without superpowers of any kind, Tony Stark became like Iron Man in one of the “Founding fathers” of the MCU, and the announced Captain america 4 part of this promising position. In fact, the lack of superpowers of the character of Anthony Mackie would lead directly to one of the main conflicts to develop in this film, as revealed Malcolm Spellman. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner has yet to confirm his link to the film, but he would undoubtedly have a lot to contribute.

“I think that is going to be his conflict going forward. It is appropriate”, it counted for the channel Everybody Loves a Good Story. “Within the action genre, what made The Crystal Jungle a classic was not who Bruce Willis defeated, but everything he had to go through to achieve it. He walked on the glass without shoes, you know what I’m saying. It’s something that people can relate to. ‘This bastard is like me and he takes on the bad guys.’ There is no better type of hero to empathize with ”, concludes.

For the rest, Spellman says he has no idea what is happening with Captain America 4, and it is legitimate to think that the project is very little advanced. Marvel recently released a trailer listing the next Phase 4 films with their corresponding release dates, except in the case of the Fantastic four from Jon watts. Captain America 4, meanwhile, did not even appear, which perhaps implies that we should not wait for the film until a date close to 2024, probably even belonging to Phase 5 already.

What is certain is that Sam will remain without powers, now counting on the shield and technology that made him Falcon in the first place. Although it is not something that remained totally unchanged during the production of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, since Spellman revealed long ago that during his first meetings with the team it was considered that the character had the ability to speak with birds, just as It happens in the comics. The idea was finally scrapped, so the new Captain America will have to make do with what he’s wearing.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.