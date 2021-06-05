this could be Qualcomm’s processor for the high end of 2022

We already know what the next high-end Android benchmark processor will look like in 2022.

Everything points to what 2021 and 2022 are going to be two important years for the mobile processor industry. With Samsung and AMD working together, Google developing its own chip to bring the Pixels to life, and Qualcomm demonstrating once again why it has become the benchmark in its segment.

Precisely today we have new tracks about who would be the Qualcomm’s next flagship processor for the high-end of late 2021 and part of 2022, successor to the current Snapdragon 888 5G.

The information about the chip has been confirmed by the renowned leaker Evan Blass, who has revealed much of the technical sheet known as SM8450.

The most powerful processors for mobile

4 nanometers and Adreno 780 GPU in Qualcomm’s next beast

Apparently, Qualcomm’s new platform will be the first to arrive manufactured in a 4-nanometer process. This technology would make it a most energy efficient platform than the current generation, manufactured in 5 nanometers.

To this must be added the inclusion of new type of Kryo 780 cores, based on the ARM Cortex V9 architecture.

Your GPU would be the new Adreno 780, which will have to face the AMD GPU which will mount the next generation of the Samsung Exynos platform. Given the jump in numbering over the current Snapdragon 660, we hope big changes on the graphics engine of the new Qualcomm processor.

“SM8450 is Qualcomm’s next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process.” pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf – Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

The inclusion of the new built-in X65 5G modem, with support for 5G SA and NSA networks, and support for mmWave downlink up to 1 GHz and Sub-6 D.

Most likely, the new generation of Qualcomm’s flagship platform will be announced by the end of the year, giving some margin for some manufacturers to announce the arrival of first mobiles based on this platform before the end of fiscal year 2021.

