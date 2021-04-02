This could be proof that Britney Spears does not control her social networks

“Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you writing your own comments next time?” wrote in the comment section. “I want to believe that you are the one speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical.”

Britney Spears. (© Getty Images 93651610)

And although his comment had thousands of “likes” his comment was deleted. “It didn’t sound like her… I don’t think those are her words. And they deleted my comment! And it had a lot of likes.

For me, this is a test. Britney wouldn’t have deleted it. We love you Britney, ”added Chrishell. “I’ll be happy for you to prove me wrong because I just want SHE to be able to speak for herself!”

For several months now, there has been much speculation surrounding Britney’s social media and whether the posts contain helpful messages, but in February her social media manager Cassie Petrey criticized those rumors. “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” he wrote. He later added: “Britney does not ‘ask for help’ or leave secret messages on her social media.”