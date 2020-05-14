CDMX.- The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) presented the update of its simulator of the cost of insurance for major medical expenses, in which it analyzes the eight insurers that concentrate 67.3% of this market in the country.

It’s about the signatures Allianz, AXA, BBVA, GNP, Inbursa, Mapfre, Plan Seguro and Seguros Monterrey NYL, in which, the Condusef shows the cost of major medical expense insurance for women and men ages 18 to 70, either individually or including coverage for your family.

“This tool is simple to use since it only captures the age, sex of each of the members of the family to be insured, and selects one of three possible ranges of deductible, showing in response the cost comparison, the basic coverages (such as medical fees, medications, diagnostic aids, hospital expenses, treatments, braces and nurses fees) and some of the main additional coverages that may or may not have an additional cost to that of the basic coverage, “explained Condusef .

The Condusef simulator can be consulted at the address:

https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/condusef_gastosmedicosGMM/index.php

According to Condusef, the importance of this insurance lies in the protection it provides against some economic imbalance in the face of illness, such as “covid-19”, whose average cost for cases attended by insurers as of May 4 was around 390 thousand pesos, according to figures from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS).

In an exercise carried out by El UNIVERSAL in the Condusef simulator, the annual cost of insurance for major medical expenses for a 30-year-old woman ranges from 13,782 pesos with a deductible of 10,500 pesos, with an insured sum with basic coverage of 40 million pesos.

In this same example, the most expensive insurance has a price of 40 thousand 487 pesos a year, with a deductible of 10 thousand pesos and a sum insured with basic coverage of 100 million pesos.

In the case of insurance for a 30-year-old man, you have options from 10,964 pesos, with a deductible of 10,500 pesos, which gives access to a sum insured with basic coverage of 40 million pesos.

Meanwhile, the most expensive in the example has an annual cost of 30,411 pesos, with a deductible of 10,000 pesos and a sum insured with basic coverage of 100 million pesos.

It should be remembered that in the case of covid-19, AMIS has reported that virtually all insurers operating in Mexico offer coverage for this disease in their major medical insurance.

“One of the most important recommendations that the Simulator points out is that users, in addition to comparing the costs, also compare the additional risks that may be covered by the same cost, but that by varying the deductible, Coinsurance or hospital level, modifies the amount of the premium, pre-existing, waiting periods to cover certain diseases, as well as exclusions or risks that are not covered, “said Condusef.

