This cost the luxurious and exclusive wedding of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

The event of the year, this is how the long-awaited religious wedding is known between the world-renowned Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and his now beloved wife, Fernanda Gomez, the great event It happened this past Saturday, May 22, exactly one week after the couple entered into a civil marriage in Punta Mita, Nayarit, the newlywed couple’s favorite beach destination.

As expected, among the different media in the country and abroad, as well as millions of Internet users, the commotion caused by what is now called wedding of the year, since, from the stories of the lucky guests, I have been able to know all the details.

To begin with, only with the guest list you could see names of well-known celebrities, such as those of Prince royce, Maluma, J Balvin, among others, as we already reported in another note, the mass began to be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico, and the wrestler could be seen wearing an elegant black tuxedo, while the beautiful bride wore the traditional dress haute couture white made by nothing more and nothing less than the exclusive haute couture house: Elie Saab Haute Couture.

In addition, it is no longer a secret for anyone that international groups such as Los Ángeles Azules, La Banda el Recodo, Maná and even the famous Bronx-born, Prince Royce, who sang for the couple of newlyweds and also made a famous “palomazo” with the also world-renowned group from Sinaloa.

Also, the group Manna sang their best hits and took the stage as if it were a music festival, one of the most emotional moments of the night was when to the rhythm of “Bendita la Luz”, the newlyweds went to the center of the dance floor and danced very romantics

Late in the morning and with the party at full blast, it was the turn of the from Sinaloa “El Recodo”, who did nothing more than make all the attendees of the exclusive celebration dance, as we mentioned, all this was learned thanks to the stories of the privileged guests at this wedding.

We could see that the venue of the great event had the best of decorations and luxuries were not spared, as we can affirm that each detail had something distinctive about the couple, coupled with the fact that there were thousands of flowers that adorned the place, fountains and chandeliers Without lying, we can say that it was a wedding worthy of royalty, where roses were the protagonists in the aforementioned decorations.

Now, let’s go with the costs, it should be remembered that it has been mentioned that to set the date in the Guadalajara Cathedral around 150 dollars were paid, but that the total amount amounts to more than half a million dollars.

Although the sum could be higher, since it is well known that only the “Banda El Recodo” charges $ 100,000 per presentation, Maná 400,000, while those who charge the least are Los Ángeles Azules with 70,000.

In other words, Canelo’s wedding exceeded in expenses what some considered, and among the things that had been announced in advance and did not happen in the “wedding of the year” was the presence of the Aguilar Dynasty, who were on everyone’s lips after his participation in the “Canelo” fight against Saunders.

Guests were served a four-course dinner that included beef tartar, artichoke cream, beef rib with mashed potatoes and vegetables, and for dessert a dish called “Marifer’s carousel”; Added to that, to drink they had bottles of the best drinks you can imagine available.