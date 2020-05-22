Related news

The sustainable investment has shown its resilience in these first episodes of the coronavirus crisis. Despite this favorable point, Luis Martín, sales director of BMO Global AM, points out that this episode will mean “A parenthesis” for many projects aimed at solving environmental problems.

Martín points out that in the face of the economic crisis that is already raging, “the investment priorities in infrastructure they will be on hiatus for a while because priorities are now different” However, the expert stresses that “when we start normal, the environmental agenda will undoubtedly be again number one priority.”

This stoppage in some projects will not, however, be an impediment for sustainable investment to remain a priority in these times of crisis. In this sense, the BMO expert points out that this strategy “have less risk, less default rates, less bankruptcy rates and it’s more conservative. “

Luis Martín, sales director of BMO Global AM





Investment strategies

The expert points out that “the coronavirus has been a litmus test” in which the investment with socially responsible criteria (ISR) “He has behaved quite well.” In this sense, he underlines that “it has generated almost four points of additional profitability compared to traditional investment” A fact that, in his opinion, “reinforces the idea that sustainable investment is less volatile.”

These are all arguments that lead BMO to consider that “sustainable investment it has to be strategic in any investment portfolio” Here Martin points out that “in Spain we are still a bit far from our neighboring countries in Europe, where sustainable investment weighs around 40% of the portfolios.”

.