The electric bike conversion kit that the company presents Unlimited It has its main advantage in simplicity. It consists only of a wheel that includes the electric motor, which replaces the original, a battery and a wireless pedal assist sensor. Fits almost any bike with wheels between 16 and 29 inches and can be configured with two battery capacities to offer between 35 and 80 kilometers of autonomy.

Unlimited is an American company located in Los Angeles and in Europe it has a headquarters in Barcelona. He is a specialist in skateboard conversion kits It is marketed in three versions: Solo, Cruiser and Race, in which the lack of space has required its engineers to rely on the miniaturization of the components and on wireless connections. With this premise, the company has decided to expand the business line to electric bicycles.

The Unlimited kit fits on any conventional bike.

The kit is available in various versions with different accessories. In its simplest form it consists of a drums, a wheel which includes the electric motor in the hub, and which replaces the original of the bicycle and a pedal assist sensor. Its simplicity is in the ease of assembly. There’s practically nothing more than putting the wheel in, putting the battery in the chute and plugging in the power cord. The pedal sensor is located on the crank of one of the pedals and, being wireless, placing it is very simple. Lastly, the pedaling sensor is wireless, which means there is nothing else to plug in.

Unlimited ensures that this new kit fits almost to any type of bicycle on the market since it is offered with the motorized wheel of different diameters, from 16 to 29 inches. In rough, the motor has a power that can reach up to 750 W, and move the bicycle up to a speed of 35 km / h. Unlimited electronically limits these features to adapt them to the market in which it is sold. The kit is available in both the European Union and the United States. In the first case, the power will be limited to 250 W and the speed at which the cyclist pedaling to 25 km / h. In the case of the United States, where the legislation is different, the kit will come fully unlocked.

Battery and pedaling sensor from Unlimited Conversion Kit.

In addition to choosing the diameter of the wheel, it is also possible to select some options related to the battery capacity and the information display with Amoled technology (to be seen correctly in strong sunlight) that is placed on the handlebar. All battery options operate at 52V and you can choose between 151 Wh and 353 Wh. With the lowest assistance level the autonomy of the small battery is approximately 35 kilometers and that of the big one of 80 kilometers. In the case of the versions for the United States, Unlimited offers the possibility of including an accelerator, an element that is not supported for electric bicycles in Europe. The price of the simplest version is 550 dollars for the United States (500 euros for the change in Europe, where the price has not been published for now)

For those who want to take advantage of the Unlimited kit but don’t have a conventional bike to convert or want to keep it as it is, Unlimited also offers the WARP electric bicycle that comes with its pre-installed kit. In this case it offers the same autonomy and speed specifications as those described for the previous kit. Its weight is 15 or 16 kilograms depending on the battery chosen and whether or not the screen is included.

.