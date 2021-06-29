This conceptual mobile not only changes color when they call us, but it also has a fast charge of 160W

Concept mobiles are usually the most interesting. There have been several examples, such as the Vivo APEX without ports or buttons, the Meizu Zero, the Xiaomi all screen or the OnePlus 8t Concept One, but today we have to focus on a lesser-known brand called Infinix and its Infinix Concept Phone.

And what exactly is it? A mobile whose back changes color when they call us or when we put the mobile to charge. But it is not the only madness that it rides, since it also has the fastest technology that we have seen to date: 160W, enough to, depending on the brand, fully charge it in ten minutes.

Changes color and charges in ten minutes

Infinix Mobile is a Chinese mobile brand subsidiary of Transsion Holdings. Transsion, in turn, is the parent company of TECNO, Itel and Infinix. They are not brands that have a significant presence in our market, but they do have it in Africa. What’s more, TECNO was the best-selling brand in 2020 above Samsung and TECNO, Itel and Infinix have a 37% share in the African market. Almost nothing.

The Infinix Concept Phone is a conceptual device. That means it is a test of strength rather than a device for commercial purposes. Come on, it is not certain that it will go on sale.

Her rear wears a combination of electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to change color when it receives a small electrical charge. That way, the back of the device changes color when you receive a call or charge. It is, to give us an idea, a technology similar to that of the OnePlus 8t Concept One.

Another interesting curiosity is in the battery. This has a capacity of 4,000 mAh with 8C cells and a technology of 160W fast charge. To take advantage of it, it is necessary to use the GaN / SiC charger that the manufacturer has developed. It also has 60 protection mechanisms, 50W wireless charging and a cooling technology with 20 sensors that keep the temperature during charging below 40ºC, according to the company.

The rear camera is also peculiar. Not because the main sensor is 64 megapixels or because it has a wide angle, but because its telephoto is capable of up to 60x magnification. For the rest, the terminal mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a curvature of 88º, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and the MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

