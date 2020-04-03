Surely on more than one occasion you have seen your two favorite mobiles of the moment and have thought “I wish I could take the best of one and the best of another, and mix them”. At the end of the day, there is no perfect mobile, and on many occasions there are devices that have features that would complement each other wonderfully.

Well, at Concept Creator they have thought just this, and they have done it with two of the top Samsung terminals, specifically with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and with the Samsung Galaxy Note, and it has created a concept that mixes both terminals and that we found brilliant.

This is the concept that mixes the Galaxy Note and the Galaxy Fold

On the YouTube channel of Concept Creator they have created the most ambitious crossover since Infinity War – yes, the chascarrillo was necessary -, and it is a mix between the Samsung Galaxy Note and the Samsung Galaxy Fold, two of the top terminals of the Korean company, that together they could constitute the definitive smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note have always been large terminals to take advantage of the S-Pen that they integrate in their body, and in the The Galaxy Fold’s huge interior screen is where this S-Pen would make the most sense, since it would open up a world of possibilities to experiment and be creative with this stylus.

As you can imagine, the terminal would have the body of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but It would integrate a space in which, as in the Galaxy Note, we could house the S-Pen, a brutal engineering feat, as this integration is not an easy job. And, as they have imagined, it would undoubtedly be one of the most ambitious devices in the history of the company.

It would have a flexible panel with a resolution of 1440p and with a 120 Hz refresh rate that would make us see this screen move with extreme fluidity that would make the interface give us very good feelings, something that we consider very important right now when the device transmits a good quality feeling.

Furthermore, the device would have a practically the same design as the Galaxy Fold that we have already seen, with the exception of the compartment in which we would find the S-Pen that, like in the Samsung Galaxy Note, would be located on the far right of the bottom of the device, where it is easy and intuitive to access this small device that would give so much character to the terminal.

A few months ago the possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Fold had an S-Pen was hinted, however, much more has not been known about this rumor, based on a patent. Personally, I think that it would be quite an interesting decision by Samsung, since it would bet a lot on the Galaxy Fold, taking away the exclusivity of the S-Pen from its most characteristic family.

