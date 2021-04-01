“This concentration will remain marked for my whole life”

04/01/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

Pedri González concluded after Wednesday’s game against Kosovo some dreamy days by playing his first games with the Spanish national team. After a week full of emotions, the midfielder spoke to the national team’s channels, with whom he shared how special Luis Enrique’s first call has been. “It has been a spectacular concentration that will mark me for life for being the first. I am very happy to be able to enjoy it and hopefully I will have many more opportunities”, he commented

“I am very happy with the coach’s confidence from the first moment and hopefully that will be the case for the next one”added the Tenerife, who started against Georgia and also against Kosovo. “The teammates have treated me super well,” he replied when asked what is left of his first call.

On the other hand, Pedri revealed that the debut shirt will be saved. “I will keep the souvenir shirt for being the first, the next one will be for the people I love, who deserve it,” he said.

In addition, in the video that the Spanish soccer team posted on social networks, it was possible to see the good vibes between Luis Enrique and the azulgrana. “What a jerk, eh”, Pedri said jokingly about a shot he tried in the second half. “Well, you try”Luis Enrique replied with a laugh.