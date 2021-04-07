“This competition turns us on and enlivens us, it is very beautiful”

04/07/2021 at 1:27 PM CEST

Unai emery and Raul Albiol have appeared at the press conference prior to the match between Villarreal and Dinamo Zagreb, corresponding to the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

On your team’s participation in the Europa League, Unai emery has assured that it is “a difficult, beautiful road that we are solving regularly. The season marks the moments, we had doubts before and it coincided with a downturn in the league, now we have regained confidence and results. This competition turns us on and enlivens us, it makes us enjoy the qualifying rounds, it is very beautiful but at the same time difficult. “

About him Dinamo Zagreb, has highlighted that he has footballers used to winning and playing important games. “In the second half of them against Tottenham they gave a tremendous version, they overwhelmed them. We must find answers to their talent and we are excited, but we cannot speak beyond these rooms, “said prudent.

Emery has ensured that they have looked at the opposing players in detail. “You have to adapt to them, know what they propose. We have seen their matches at a collective and individual level and what types of players they are. They have several footballers in the teams of North Macedonia, Croatia and Croatia U21, such as Majer or Ivanušec. The projection of Orši & cacute;, who showed his credentials against Tottenham, “he said.

“It is a team that knows how to play the moments of the game, they play to win and they know how to play the counterattack. They will go out to win from minute one and they know how to defend very well together, so you have to have answers to that. You have to be very careful with the counterattack and with your players also individually “, Emery has warned about Dinamo.

Finally, he has valued the participation of the youth squad in the first team. “The season gives for many things and we have the quarry very present. Players like Álex Baena, Yeremi Pino or Fer Niño are winning it, that’s why they are with us. They will participate more or less, but they are in the dynamics of the first team, they have to live this and continue, “Emery assured.

Raúl Albiol has also appeared at a press conference. About his rivals tomorrow, he warns that “They have eliminated Tottenham and they are from a country that has been runner-up in the world. You have to face the game in the same way as against other rivals, since it will be a tough and difficult tie”.

“We expect the best of them, they are very talented players and they have shown it. They usually win the league in their country and are excited about European competition”He has said of his rivals. “The wing players are fast, they have a forward with a good back game and who moves the ball well. It is a dangerous team, with quality in final meters, speed and a lot of motivation “, wanted to analyze.

Albiol believes that “You can always improve and have confidence when we are at a good level and focused. From there, you have to continue with the same attitude to face the remainder of the season. ”The defender has been sincere about his illusions in the tournament. “We all want more and our hope is to reach a final, but that is complicated, so we have to go step by step”, it is finished.