This clothing fits bodies of any shape or size

Finding a garment that adapts perfectly to your body can be difficult at times, especially since our body can change: people grow, get fat and lose weight throughout his life.

A clothing brand has proposed to end this inconvenience and has invented garments that adapt to all types of bodies: even that of pregnant women.

Behind this idea is the London brand Petit Pli, known for designing children’s clothing that adapts to the growth of children. Now they have decided to transfer this concept to adult fashion.

Thus, they have launched a collection of garments in which size is no longer a problem to take into account: they can be used interchangeably by men and women, big or small, pregnant or not.

The key lies in the use of a monofiber polyester material with certain micro-folds that allow the garment to be shrunk or stretched on demand. The result is a fabric that, in addition to being versatile, is soft and pleasant to the skin, breathable and very resistant.

Founded in 2017 by an aeronautical engineer, the award-winning company is inspired by space and uses technology to try to solve the problems of people and the planet. With your clothing line, designed to leave a minimal carbon footprint, aim to offer an alternative that counteracts the enormous environmental impact of the textile industry.

