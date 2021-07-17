This CHUWI tablet convertible to laptop is on sale at only 199 euros, and includes a magnetic keyboard | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are times when a laptop does not convince us at all because of its weight or size and there are others where a tablet falls short of what we want, so the intermediate alternative is a convertible tablet that can replace a lightweight laptop, and if it is at a good price, much better.

So among the entire range of convertible tablets, the CHUWI SurPad It is one of the best available on the market right now, not only combining high technology, but also a price within reach of most pockets.

And now thanks to Amazon, we can buy this CHUWI SurPad tablet for only € 199, and the best of all is that its magnetic keyboard is included, so that we can use it as if it were a laptop.

The CHUWI SurPad at € 199 on Amazon is a product that you will receive over the next week and includes the tablet itself but also the magnetic keyboard, the corresponding adapter and the instruction manual.

It is a 10.2-inch tablet at 1920 × 1200 pixel resolution and with an eight-core processor, supported by a Mali-G72 graphics card, along with a configuration of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

What we love about this product is that it is tremendously easy to turn the tablet into a “laptop” thanks to the magnetic keyboard, and all we have to do is bring the tablet close to the keyboard so that it is fully attached and thus be able to perform other activities closer to productivity while at the same time we have a fully touch screen.

