Little by little Google is giving Chrome OS the boost it needs, which for now is basically reduced to increasing the number of laptops for sale with this operating system, including several low-cost models that have just arrived in Spain.

One of the most remarkable is the Acer Chromebook 314, whose price right now is € 299 thanks to the discount applied by Amazon, which leaves it at a minimum price just a few weeks after its launch.

This computer has Chrome OS as the operating system, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is one of the new Google Chromebooks.

We are talking about a very light laptop, which weighs only 1.5 kg and has modest specifications but more than enough if you are going to use it to surf the Internet, write and take advantage of Chrome OS, which has a good part of the applications that are on Android, only adapted to the desktop.

Your processor is a Intel Celeron N4020 and it has “only” 4GB of RAM, little by Windows 10 standards but quite a lot for this Google operating system, much lighter and more efficient than Microsoft’s.

They are more than enough benefits to work smoothly in any circumstance, but not only that but it also excels in connectivity, with WiFi AC, Bluetooth and cable connection.

These are its specifications:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: HD Weight: 1.5 kg Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 RAM memory: 4GB Storage: 32GB eMMc Operating system: Chrome OS

As you can see above, these cheap Chromebook laptops have a problem (that the most expensive do not suffer) and it is their limited storage capacity of just 32GB.

Luckily, they have a microSD slot, which serves to seamlessly expand your internal storage for little money. Right now, for example, an ultra-fast 128GB memory card is discounted on Amazon. In it you can save files and even applications.

In addition to this Acer model, there are other Chromebooks that you can now officially buy in Spain.

