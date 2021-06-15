This Chinese tablet with 6GB of RAM is a good low cost alternative to the iPad, and is sold by Amazon for 169 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Android tablets survive against the strength of the iPad, especially thanks to the massive arrival of Chinese models to the West, in some cases with ultra-competitive prices.

Tablets have evolved clearly in recent years, and they have done so hand in hand with the software and services market, such as streaming video applications or games, and it is now that they are a phenomenal medium to play , watch series and even to work.

For this, a moderately powerful tablet is needed, hence the Apple iPad is a worldwide success: it complies 100% in practically all circumstances and its price barely exceeds 300 euros, although there are cheaper Android tablets than They can shade it, saving distances, of course.

One of them is the Teclast M40, one of the best models of this Asian brand, which already sells its tablets and laptops in Spain. In this case, we are talking about a fairly low price: 169.99 euros applying the discount coupon of 30 euros offered by Amazon.

10.1-inch tablet, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G connection to connect to mobile networks.

It is sent from Spain and the order is directly managed by Amazon, and that means that you can have it at home for free, without paying postage, as almost always happens in orders to this store of 29 euros or more.

Also, if you have Amazon Prime, so much the better since you can have your purchase at home in just 24 working hours and at no additional cost.

Large Full HD screen and enough power to play

The features and characteristics of the Teclast M40 are quite good for the price it has, such as a 10.1 inch size screen and with Full HD resolution, moving away from the HD of the cheaper models.

In addition, it has AC WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 to be able to connect without problems and without cuts a wireless keyboard or a controller, the latter something useful if you think of this tablet as a gaming support to play games like Call of Duty Mobile.

Buying a tablet is still an excellent alternative to a laptop. Today they are very powerful, and there is a lot to choose from. That is why we want to help you and in this guide you will find the most interesting tablets that you can buy at this time.

Its processor is a UNISOC T618 Octa Core, a mid-range chip that can certainly run a good part of Android games, although without squeezing the graphics to the fullest, yes.

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, it has a set of specs that can be faulted very little.

