While other companies have filed for bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this lucky businessman managed to enrich himself from this situation.

By: Web Writing

United States.- At the age of 50, the businessman from the Democratic Republic of China Eric Yuan, has entered Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires for the first time in his life.

Despite the fact that maybe many of you maybe didn’t know his name a few weeks ago, thanks to the pandemic of the new coronavirus This entrepreneur has managed to increase his great fortune to the large amount of 7,800 million dollars.

His incredible success story began in China

Son of engineers from the mining industry, Eric Yuan studied systems engineering at his native China He worked for four years in Japan and in 1997 he emigrated to Silicon Valley in California. He was 27 years old at the time.

Bill gates inspired him to undertake

Back then, who would become a billionaire in the future, he was motivated to emigrate to the United States thanks to listening to a talk officiated by magnate Bill Gates.

Although he was not fluent in English, he did not let that become an impediment to finding a place where he could develop his skills. That was how he began his career working as a programmer for the WebEx company, 10 years later he was acquired by the company Cisco Systems, where Eric Yuan he became vice president of Engineering.

His millionaire idea was rejected

It was during the year of 2011 that Yuan proposed to the Cisco executives the idea of ​​creating an application that would allow several people to participate in a videoconference, after his idea was rejected, he quit his job to found the company Zoom.

“The first time I imagined Zoom was when I was a university student in China and I regularly took a ten-hour train to visit my girlfriend, who is now my wife,” interview for Medium magazine.



After his resignation from Cisco, the entrepreneur had to borrow money from his relatives to finance his new company, according to what he told Times magazine, at that time neither his wife believed in him.

New coronavirus shoot the number of users

So far in the pandemic, the Yuan application has gone from having 10 million users in December 2019, to 200 million in March 2020 and 300 million in April this year.

However, the increase in its popularity also became its Achilles heel, this because after going from business use to the masses, many hackers managed to violate security and obtain private information from users, a fact that exposed their vulnerability to the world.

Multiple computer experts have stated that it is not the ideal application for politicians because it has “worrying security flaws”. However, they claim that it is a good option for ordinary people.

For this reason, Eric Yuan He has been forced to publicly apologize.

According to the company, a group of hackers organized to publish offensive or pornographic content in a phenomenon known as “zoombombing”.