This Chinese laptop with Windows 10 also has an SSD and a very attractive price on Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are more and more laptops arriving from Asia and are more widely accepted in the West, especially from brands such as Teclast or Chuwi, which have several models for sale in stores such as Amazon.

Currently the international computer market is going through very serious problems, and it is that chip shortage has caused prices to go up or there is simply no PC stock available, something that mainly affects desktop gaming models, but is gradually spreading to other models.

It helps a lot that Asian brands have decisively gone to markets like Spain, with the launch of high-end tablets and laptops at reasonable prices. Right now, for example, in stores like Amazon there are dozens of them. The Teclast F15 is a case, and it costs 429 euros.

We are talking about a computer that for example has SSD storage and that also has Windows 10 as an operating system, and it is that all these Chinese laptops (or almost all) usually already come with the Microsoft OS.

This ultralight laptop weighs just 1.8 kg. In addition, it has a large capacity SSD and a 15.6 “Full HD screen, so it is ideal for studying or working.

Shipping is free and is from Spain, as in practically all orders to Amazon. Of course, there is something very important to keep in mind: its keyboard has no Ñ, although it comes with stickers to manually remap the keys.

Another option is to buy it on AliExpress, where it is much cheaper, since it costs 330 euros. The downside is that it ships from China with delivery in just 10 days.

Intel Celeron and SSD, basic but acceptable performance

The features of this Teclast F15 are basic, yes, but more than enough if you are looking for a laptop to work or study. You have to start with its screen, which measures 15.6 “and has Full HD resolution, something that the most affordable models do not usually offer.

Fluency is another plus point. Your Intel Celeron N4100 is a basic processor, but supported by a 256GB SSD it gains integers to make Windows 10 the best of itself.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

Apps like Chrome, Microsoft Teams, or Zoom will work fine with this increasingly common setting.

It is evident that the problems with the supply of chips and other components affect more high-end models, especially those with a dedicated graphics card, which is not the case.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.