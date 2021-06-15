This Chinese laptop with a 2K screen is on sale at Amazon: it costs only 379 euros and is shipped from Spain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most attractive laptops on Amazon right now is from a Chinese brand, Chuwi, which sells it for less than 400 euros and offers quite complete features.

The price of computers has skyrocketed lately, although it is mainly a dynamic that affects gaming models, from which the cheapest ones are usually saved, designed for teleworking and for students, although these do have certain stock problems.

This situation has opened the doors of the West to several Asian brands, which not only sell laptops and telephones, but also computers, and at very competitive prices. It is the case of Chuwi, who has been in Spain for several years now and has a fairly competitive laptop on offer on Amazon.

It is the Chuwi GemiBook Pro and it costs only 379 euros, although for this you have to apply the discount coupon of 50 euros that is in Amazon, leaving it at a bargain price, especially if you look at its characteristics.

This ultralight computer barely weighs 1.50 kg, comes with Windows 10 and a 14-inch 2K screen, although without a doubt what it stands out for is its extraordinarily low price.

Shipping is free, as is often the case on Amazon for orders of 29 euros whether you have Prime or not.

In a context in which demand has skyrocketed due to the telecommuting boom, especially as the summer holidays approach, it is still surprising and useful to find a model like this on offer.

2K screen, 16GB of RAM and up to WiFi 6

When we talk about the amazing specs of Chuwi’s GemiBook Pro, we mean several that you wouldn’t expect to see in such a cheap laptop.

For example, WiFi 6, which has come to stay for at least the next decade and will make your connection much more stable and faster, although you will have to get a compatible router first.

In addition, it has 16GB of RAM and a 14-inch 2K screen, so it is not bad at all as an ultrabook.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

These are its other characteristics:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: 2160 x 1444 (2K) Weight: 1.5 kg Processor: Intel Celeron J4125 RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB Operating system: Windows 10 Home WiFi 6

That it comes with Windows 10 is something common among Chinese laptops, and saves time, since the computer comes completely ready to start using it.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.