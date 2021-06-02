This cheap smartwatch has everything you were looking for

Dress your wrist with one of the smartwatches that we have recommended the most.

One of the Smart Watches most recommended of the panorama continues to fall in price. Thanks to this offer of AliExpress you can take home the Amazfit GTS 2, you will not have to pay more than 139 euros.

The Amazfit smartwatch has a screen that grows compared to its predecessor and most of the features you can look for on a smart watch. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the Amazfit GTS 2 at the best price

This smart watch arrives with a nice design reminiscent of the Apple Watch. Enjoy a 1.35-inch AMOLED screen and a density of 341 pixels per inch. It is waterproof, you can submerge it without problems, and its battery promises up to 7 days of use.

