The realme X2 Pro It is a smartphone that started a small revolution with its arrival. It offered very good hardware at a fairly attractive price, being one of the first with a 90 Hz screen. We may not have paid as much attention to it, but he has a brother who can also be a good buy.

In AliExpress we have realme X2 with a price 50 euros lower to which we find in other online stores, specifically in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also, if you apply the coupon bday15 you can take an additional discount of 16 euros. But what are the characteristics of the Chinese device? Is it still a recommended purchase today?

Everything you earn with the realme X2

This realme X2 comes with a simple but attractive design, along with a glass body and a drop-shaped notch. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, which translates to a high density of 403 pixels per inch.

Under its chassis, the Snapdragon 730G from Qualcomm, a processor designed for gaming who enjoys extra power. You can find it together with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of internal memory. It will be enough for you to enjoy all kinds of games without worrying.

Realme X2

specs

Dimensions75.4 mm x 156.8 mm x 8.4 mm | 188 grams

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution



ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM6 / 8 GB

Operating systemColorOS on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB

Cameras: Quad Quad: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | Front: 32 MP

Battery 4000 mAh with 30W SuperVOOC

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers, USB-C, NFC

If you look at its back we find a module that houses 4 cameras arranged vertically. As the main sensor, a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64 megapixel. It is accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and a sensor for portrait mode. In the small notch of its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

The realme device has inside it a 4,000 mAh battery. The fast charge could not be missing, in this case with the 30W SuperVOOC technology. This realme X2 also enjoys a headphone jackstereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and NFC connectivity, with which you can pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

In short, we talk about a very interesting smartphone if we find it below 200 euros. It comes with a beautiful design, a Super AMOLED screen and a processor with which you can enjoy demanding games. We don’t have any quality or recommended labels, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to put it on this offer.

