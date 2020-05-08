For many Marvel fans, the second installment of the Avengers is criticized for having too many loose ends, being slow and also feeling like a great filler within the MCU. But something that came to confuse several is … How did the Avengers know that Loki’s scepter is in Sokovia in the first scene of the movie?That is why ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ explains the start of ‘Age of Ultron’.

The first scene that everyone saw when ‘Age of Ultron’ was released, was where Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye They work together once again, on a mission that is packed with action from the first second. And where it is discovered that his mission was to remove from his power the Baron von Strucker the scepter of Loki.

Obviously the heroes succeed in doing so, and discover the power within the scepter that unleashes all events for the creation of Ultron. It’s safe to say that without going on this quest, the events of ‘Age of Ultron’ would be very different, and it might surprise some to know that the ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ series explains the start of ‘Age of Ultron’ and how the Avengers found out about what was happening in Sokovia.

This is revealed because at the end of season 2 episode 19 of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, which is titled “The Dirty Half Dozen”. There, Phil Coulson talks to Maria Hill and they begin to discuss Baron von Strucker’s plans. It is in that conversation when Coulson reveals to Hill that Strucker is in possession of Loki’s scepter and that he is hiding in Sokovia.

With this information, Maria Hill contacts the Avengers and thus informs them of the mission to retrieve the Loki scepter. Thanks that, they trigger the start everyone knows about ‘Age of Ultron’.

It is interesting to see how at that time Marvel studio wanted their series to be connected with their movies, but it was not achieved with much success. It will be interesting to see how he does it now that series like ‘Loki’, ‘WandaVision’ or ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, will be more related to the future of the MCU.

It remains to be seen what the reception by the fans will be like with this new formula to tell their stories. For now, Marvel Studios will release Phase 4 of the MCU, which will kick off with ‘Black Widow’, which will hit all theaters on November 6 of this year.