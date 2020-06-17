The top president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, has spoken about the new format of Champions announced by UEFA in an extraordinary way in the face of the current coronavirus crisis. The remaining round of 16 second leg matches will be played with ‘normality’ (we will see with or without an audience) and from the quarterfinals all matches will be played in a single venue that will be Lisbon.

06/17/2020 at 20:51

CEST

SPORT.es

In addition, they will be a single match, so for example the Parisian team is currently only three victories away from achieving the first Champions in its history. “I find it an exciting new format, I’m excited“commented Al-Khelaïfi, who added that” I have to congratulate UEFA for the work it has done and for allowing the clubs to finish the Champions League, the most prestigious competition in the world. ”

“We must remember the enormous importance of the Champions League for the economy of the clubs and many other people, but above all for fans who love this competition. Our staff and players, who resume work on Monday, will do their part to be ready for that challenge that comes in August. ”