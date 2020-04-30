         This Canon app for Windows 10 lets you use some of your cameras as a movie-quality webcam

As we have commented several times in recent days, video calls have become a big trend during the epidemic. In that sense, Zoom and Microsoft Teams have managed to gather 300 and 200 million participants in daily meetings, something really impressive seeing where they came from. The problem in many group videoconferences held on computers is the image quality offered by the integrated webcam on laptops., in front of for example the cameras of the smartphones.

Using our smartphone’s camera as a webcam is possible, but Canon has thought that why not also offer the possibility that some of its DSLR cameras can also be used for video calls or for streaming content. To do this, it has launched EOS Webcam Utility Beta, an application for Windows 10 that allows you to use 25 of its cameras.

It only takes a USB cable (and a supported camera)

Among the supported cameras are some of the most popular, although they miss many very sold like the EOS 500D and other later of that family. Of those on the list, it must be remembered that the Rebels have equivalent models in Europe. For example, the Rebel T6i is the EOS 750D.

To use them, as Canon explains in the video, you will only have to install the software that we can download here, turn on the camera, put it in video mode and adjust the exposure values, ISO sensitivity and shutter speed, connect the cable to the camera, then the USB to the computer and that would be it.

EOS Webcam Utility Beta should now appear as a selectable camera in the video settings of Skype, Google Meet, Hangouts, Zoom, and other video conferencing applications. The good thing is that this can also be used for retransmissions of Facebook Live, YouTube or Twitch, something that can give a lot of quality to the many live shows that there are these days of musicians, streamers, etc.

Track | The Verge

