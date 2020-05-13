Apple decided to introduce the iPhone SE 2020 recently, and this terminal is governed by the same concept as the previous iPhone SE: a design of an iPhone from years ago, with the newest processor from Apple and with the rest of the balanced hardware, but without fanfare. And all this for less than 500 euros. The cheapest iPhone you can buy right now in the official store.

As we already know by now, Apple is not a company that reacts to market changes quickly, but in return, everything it does, it does after much thought. And the truth is that if Apple decides to launch a terminal of these characteristics to the market, it is for something. And today we are going to show you what the Android world can learn from this iPhone SE 2020.

What can Android learn from iPhone SE 2020?

If there is something that this iPhone SE 2020 is awakening, they are opinions of all kinds. There are people who, on the one hand, affirm that this Apple A13 and its price to be an iPhone make it a better option than an Android mobile phone of the same price. While others say that, in the middle of 2020, a design of this style does not make any sense. We still don’t know if someone is right or not, but what is clear is that Apple is going to sell them as churros, and it has its explanation. Android manufacturers, take note.

iPhone SE 2020

Specifications

Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

148 grams

Display 4.7-inch HD LCD (1,334 by 750 pixels) True Tone

Processor Apple A13 Bionic

RAM3 GB

OS 13

Storage 64/128/265 GB

CamerasRear: 12 MP ƒ / 1.8 Aperture, Digital Zoom up to x5, Portrait Mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control

Frontal: 7 MP and ƒ / 2.2 aperture

Battery: 18W fast charge, Qi wireless charging

Others TouchID, Qi wireless charging, IP67 protection

High-end + price less than 500 euros = success

Who would have told us that in 2020, Xiaomi and OnePlus would launch their flagships at a fairly high price, and that Apple would be the one to launch a most powerful device for less than 500 euros. 2020 is being a crazy year, although we hope that the second half will be better than the first.

If there is something we have seen these past years is that the formula of launching a high-end terminal at a contained price, It has worked very well for many manufacturers, such as, without going any further, Apple, that made the iPhone XR the best-selling terminal in the world in 2019.

And, leaving things clear, the device does not need to have the best QHD screen, nor the best audio system on the market. Apple knew how to choose well the components and the nomenclature of this terminal, that it was not called “iPhone XS Lite”, and that it did not include any indication in its name that it was a lower terminal than its other two generation brothers, although, in fact, this was the case.

In this sense, Android manufacturers should learn that, if they cut in some aspects of the terminal, they reuse components from past years and choose the best processor they have at their fingertips, all this while lowering the price, it is very possible that the play will turn out so well as, predictably, it will come out to Apple.

If the hardware is good, we users can take some sacrifices

In line with what I was saying in the previous section, when we bought a mobile for 500 euros, many users know that this is not going to offer us the same as one of a thousand euros. And nothing happens, it is something that can be perfectly understood. After all, this is about cost and profit margins.

And in this case, the iPhone SE has several aspects that make it worthwhile for many users to make commitments. First of all, it has iOS, And Apple’s software is a jerk if you have more products from the same ecosystem. In addition to that, the processor inside it, the Apple A13, is the best thing Apple has right now. And this may cause some users to overlook the issue of design, and if not, time to time. In addition, the design of the iPhone SE – that of the iPhone 8, go – is much more balanced than that of other Android terminals with frames that we could put as an example, such as that of the Pixel 2.

But now, imagine Google launching a phone that will receive updates for 5 years at the same level as flagships, with a single camera with the quality that Google treasures in this regard, and with a Snapdragon 865 for 500 euros. Personally, it would be my next mobile. And I do not care not having wide angle or telephoto, and even have some frames like those of the Pixel 2 XL – more frames, please – after all, it would be a price of demolition. And it is possible that the Pixel 4A meets many of those requirements, but it does not seem that Google is going to bet on the Snapdragon 865. We miss the Nexus 5, and with good reason.

