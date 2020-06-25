BLANC’s campaign, Échale Flores, was created with the support of the organization Cuenta Conmigo para México

The brands Playboy, Erótika, and the association Vida Alegre also joined the activation.

Starting this June 25, the project will be promoted using the hashtags #FloresDeOrgullo and # MásFloresMenosOdio

There are several goals for Pride Month. The first, and perhaps most important, is to allow the LGBT + community to express themselves freely and feel accepted for who they are. But it is also an opportunity for external agents to demonstrate their support for this right. However, there are still many sectors of the population that continue to express irrational hatred of this group. Something to which, unfortunately, not many companies decide to raise their voices.

That is why the campaign that the BLANC brand has just presented in Mexico is so remarkable. The chain of florists also decided to join the celebrations around Pride Month. However, their goal is directly to address the insults and hate messages that are still directed towards the LGBT + community. With a little help from Artificial Intelligence (AI), the company wants to transform this speech into a representation of love and tolerance.

Through the Échale Flores page, an AI system will collect hate messages against the LGBT + community. For each of these publications you find, you will put a flower on the front page, each representing a different feeling of appreciation and Pride. For example, sunflowers of admiration or gerberas of love. Also, on the BLANC page, you will find specific flower arrangements to celebrate Pride Month.

A different approach to a Pride campaign

As stated, several brands are joining the Pride Month this year, despite the difficult circumstances that abound in 2020. For example, Skittles is helping the public demonstrate their love for the LGBT + community, even at a distance. P&G seeks to raise awareness among the rest of the population about some of its most difficult challenges. And while Animal Crossing is in charge of taking the parade to the digital world, Diesel wants to tell his stories to everyone.

BLANC’s campaign is distinguished from the rest by its focus on the other side of Pride Month. Throughout the year, millions of hate messages are recorded against the LGBT + community. However, it is during these Pride Month dates that they have a golden opportunity to transmit this type of discourse with more force and extension. And while the priority is to put the focus is another, this problem cannot be lost sight of either.

In this sense, BLANC’s approach to this challenge is a brilliant way to follow through without betraying the meaning of Pride Month. You are not just actively doing something to recognize and counter this problem. The campaign allows it to be carried out on a large scale and without focusing on the aggressors of the LGBT + community. And perhaps even more crucial, it is not lost sight that the most important thing is to celebrate the unique characteristics of the sector.

Addressing hate messages

Just as this campaign did, other brands have had to face a hate speech and do something about it. For example, Interjet had to deal with a message that came directly from the ranks of its staff. In countries like France, social networks and similar sites have been forced to actively eliminate this type of communication. Even Netflix has had to contend with repudiation of traditional Hollywood for several years.

How can a campaign or brand deal with hate messages that affect their own image or their community? According to Personal Branding, it is crucial to try to remain calm when dealing with this segment of the population, so that the situation does not escalate out of control. According to Adweek, there must also be clear parameters of what this discourse is and how it should be dealt with. And Social Media Today notes that filters are a great help.

