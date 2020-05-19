The Schick Xtreme campaign, Shave the Day, was created by the Edelman agency for the United States

This app was developed by the Playcrafting studio and is available free of charge on both Android and iOS

For this project, the brand is aiming for a donation goal of about $ 250,000.

Video games are still considered primarily as a project for consumer entertainment only. Although it is logical, considering that they came up with this goal in mind, today they are much more. Now, brands can use these types of platforms for endless marketing projects. They are not only ideal in tasks such as promoting brands and products. They can also support a large donation campaign.

Such is the use that Schick Extreme gave them in their last commercial activation. The company has just announced the Shave The Day campaign, a project designed to fight childhood cancer. Specifically, collecting donations for the St. Baldrick Foundation, dedicated to ending the incidence of this disease. But instead of just making a contribution, the company decided to add the element of gaming for better interaction with the public.

So for this campaign he launched a mobile video game of the same name. This platform works very similar to titles like Temple Rush, where users dodge objects and collect points on an infinite race track with three lanes. For each point that users achieve in their games, Schick will donate money to the Foundation. This effort is expected to be announced on social networks and platforms such as Twitch with the help of popular streamers.

Videogames and their impact on a campaign

The potential of these entertainment channels for marketing tasks has been recognized for a long time. Ubisoft notes that they can be used in a campaign to have a deeper emotional relationship with consumers. Amid the current pandemic, there are also brands that have used their digital experiences to reinforce their image. And as companies recognize the potential of esports, they reinforce their sponsorships.

In this sense, it is very interesting what this campaign does with this donation initiative. Admittedly, the video game as such is not very surprising. The animation, like the overall graphic quality of the project, leaves a lot to be desired. This could certainly affect the performance of this social initiative. But it must also be recognized that it helps consumers take a more active role in the brand responsibility proposition.

Video games allow users to work on various concepts. For example, they help people feel good about achieving a specific goal. Also, if there is any community system, it allows multiple people to work together or create deeper ties with other people. Both elements are exploited by this campaign. But instead of being just entertainment, it allows you to do it for a much bigger purpose. That’s why it’s so cool.

Some lessons from marketing gaming

The same video games have also taught other brands how they can make a great advertising campaign. PUBG Mobile showed that it is a great idea to refer to the special community that each brand has in its commercial proposals. Warframe made a showy demonstration of why companies should outdo themselves in offline actions. And Watch Dogs: Legion showed that comedy is still good, even in long formats.

But they are not all the lessons that can be learned from marketing in this industry. According to Cox Blue, brands should mimic the strength and power of strong titles, which are often an iconic feature of any campaign in this sector. Adweek, for his part, points out that it is also worth betting on an active and interested community. And in B2Bento’s opinion, they are also a great case study for the use of inbound marketing.

