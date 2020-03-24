This campaign against cancer launches a great message with Matt Damon

The campaign has received mostly positive comments, as well as several accolades for actress Candice Patton.

Stand Up To Cancer is an organization that seeks to fund and develop innovative treatments for the disease

By 2018, it is estimated that the death toll from cancer could reach almost 10 million globally

Major League Baseball (MLB) and six high-profile artists in Hollywood have shown their support for the fight against cancer. The campaign in question was for the Stand Up To Cancer organization, with artists Matt Damon, Uzo Aduba, Jordana Brewster, Zachary Levi, Joe Manganiello and Candice Patton. The video was broadcast during the League All-Stars game.

For this campaign, The organization extols the value of baseball for American life. Throughout the video, some of the most iconic moments from each match are shown. Likewise, the sense of community that is fostered in sport is reinforced. And, in closing, it reinforces how cancer can be extremely damaging to this same community.

Celebrities on campaign

It is very common for brands to use one or more actors and celebrities in the same campaign. For example, the protein brand Ladder used both Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James in one of their first commercials. Also the Unleashed video of Beats By Dre had a notable roster of athletes to promote their new headphones.

And it stands to reason why companies and organizations use these individuals in their business endeavors. Not only do they have a wide audience of followers, it helps brands carry their message to a wider audience. Of course, it does not mean that this strategy is without its respective risks. But their positive results cannot be denied either.

The Stand Up to Cancer campaign is not bad. However, for the considerable celebrity casting he has, he doesn’t seem to get the most out of them. Of course, the point that people like Damon and Aduba were present in the video was to show that even these actors support their cause. At the same time, it is still unsatisfactory that they could not have been more profited, considering the talent that these artists have.