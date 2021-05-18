This calculator was launched 45 years ago and has been modified to have wireless charging and work like the first day.

Between 1975 and 1978 Hewlett-Packard (or HP, whatever we want to call it) launched the HP-25, a scientific and engineering-focused calculator. It had a 10-digit red LED display, very specialized functions for the time, a nickel-cadmium battery, and a price tag of $ 195 which, adjusted for today, would be about $ 1,009. An outdated calculator, discontinued and now back to life thanks to the maker community.

And it is that Jan Rytcher, founder of PartsBox, has managed to make one of these calculators work again. And he has not done it by simply changing the batteries (something that is not as viable as it seems), but he has done it with 3D printing, a little ingenuity and designing a rechargeable Li-Po battery pack with wireless charging Qi / WPC and recharging via microUSB.

From NiCd batteries to Li-Po batteries with wireless charging

As Rytcher explains in his post, the original battery pack included two sealed NiCd cells that failed years ago. Changing the batteries was not as easy as it seemed, as the newer batteries “were a little bit bigger and never fit right in.” On the other hand, the charging circuit was “terrible”: it consisted of a diode and a resistor, so if the cells did not make the proper contact or the charger (which was really a transformer) was connected without the batteries inside, the calculator could be fried.

So Rytcher got down to business. The idea was to replace the original battery with a Li-Po one, add WPC / Qi wireless charging and a microUSB connector, and get a low battery indicator, all without making any modifications to the calculator itself. To do this, I design the battery pack housing for 3D printing, put the 2,5V and 900 mAh batteries, used a TPS62740 controller from Texas Instrument and a bq51050B (also from TI) and a Wuerth Elektronik coil for wireless charging.

All this was connected to the board, which also has a microUSB port for cable charging, a MCP73832 charge controller, a MOSFET pair that acts as a switch for USB power, some protections against electrostatic discharge and a thermistor to monitor the temperature. battery. Finally, he managed to get the LEDs on the display (specifically, the decimal points) came on when the battery was low.

And this is how an HP-25 calculator, 45 years later, is fully operational again. According to Rytcher tests, the batteries are enough to offer 10 hours of continuous use and have the advantage that they can be recharged both by microUSB and wirelessly, something in 1975 was almost unthinkable. Let’s not forget that the first smartphone to have wireless charging was the Palm Pre, which was launched back in 2009.

Via | PartsBox