We still do not know what will happen to ‘La que se avecina’, which after its twelfth season will undergo a substantial change, but before we live that turn it is time for the series team to say goodbye to the set that has hosted them during thirteen years. After resuming a shoot paralyzed by the coronavirus, The social networks of the protagonists of the Mediaset fiction have been flooded with farewell messages, since they have recorded their last scenes on the set that recreates that crazy urbanization on the outskirts.

Yesterday we finished filming in the LQSA building. I had my moment of intimacy and buzz and I walked through the scenery thanking him for these 13 years in which it has been our second house (or the first, as the case may be). #AdiosMontepinar pic.twitter.com/9j57O7IWM9 – Alberto Caballero (@alber_caballero) June 17, 2020

One of the most heartfelt messages has been shared by Alberto Caballero, screenwriter and co-creator of the sitcom, through his Instagram account: « After 17 years together (because many of us are the same as in ‘Here there is no one who lives’) We continue to want to continue making up stories wherever life takes us. Thank you to all who, seeing us, have made it possible. You have given us a way and above all a philosophy of life. Long live the comedy and bravo for the nice people. « That goodbye to the team has been accompanied by another message dedicated exclusively to the set: » I had my moment of intimacy and buzz and I walked around the set, thanking him for these 13 years in which it has been our second home (or the first, as appropriate). «

A set for the memory

Among the cast, words and emotional images were also present, as evidenced by Vanesa Romero’s Instagram post: « Thank you for both Mirador de Montepinar. Thank you to life for letting me enjoy you … Your light goes out, but in our hearts you will continue to shine forever. I will always remember you with a big smile. This building has made history, has made so many people happy … Thank you Laura and Alberto Caballero for making dreams come true … Until always Montepinar. «

For his part, Pablo Chiapella has referred to one of the most distinctive elements of Amador: « In the end I will miss the thong. Epic closures, goodbye Montepinar. I take you in the cuore. « Another veteran to dedicate his particular tribute has been Jordi Sánchez: »Until forever Montepinar. And thank you very much for these wonderful years. « And finally, Macarena Gómez has reflected on the space where she has invested more than a decade: »Goodbye forever to the set where I have recorded these 12 years. Thank you, thank you, thank you for all this time and for everything I have learned from my colleagues. «