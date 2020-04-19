His wife sadly told the media about the difficult situation they are in.

To the actor of Broadway Nick Cordero You will have your right leg amputated after complications related to coronavirssaid his wife Amanda Kloots in a story of Instagram this Saturday.

Lamb, 41 years old, he has been hospitalized in the intensive care area for 18 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a recording, Kloots commented that anticoagulants that were applied to her husband to stop a bleeding he had in his right leg caused him problems with his blood pressure, in addition to causing internal bleeding in his intestines.

“We removed the anticoagulants, but that again was going to cause clotting in his right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today (Saturday) ”he counted.

Last Thursday, the famous couple had said that I wasn’t sure that he was able to walk again due to blood flow problems in his leg, and a few days ago he said that Lamb found a new infection in his lungs, so he had to undergo emergency surgery, according to People.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a hard time getting it back ”, was what he told in another video, shared in his stories of Instagram on April 11, where he said that things had improved for Cordero some time before after receiving dialysis to help your kidneys.

“We all celebrate for a minute until we received a phone call shortly after saying that one of the cannulas for ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) was stopping the blood flow to his right leg and they had to have immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg. ”

Was the March 31st when Cordero was admitted to the hospital for the first time since he was having difficulty breathing after being diagnosed with pneumonia; he had tested negative for the coronavirus twice before a third test was positive.

They organized for Kloots, who shares a 10-month-old son with the famous, called Elvis Eduardo, a page from GoFundMe to raise funds to help her pay her husband’s medical bills.

.