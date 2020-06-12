Friday June 12, 2020

The Barcelona coach appeared in front of the media telematically, in the preview of his team’s redebut against Mallorca for La Liga. In that sense, the Catalan club coach said that “we must improve the ball’s output.”

The Spanish League has already restarted. After several months of waiting, last Thursday, June 11, a new kick was made, with Sevilla’s victory over Betis. In this context, during this weekend matches of the tournament will continue to take place, where Arturo Vidal’s Barcelona redebut stands out, who will face Mallorca.

In this context, the coach of the Catalan club Quique Setién spoke with the media, projecting what will be the return to the fields. On the months away from the field, the coach said that “the reality is that I think this break has been good for us. To qualify things, to correct things. Of course, the rest of the teams have also been able to enjoy it. Mallorca may have done well too. They are hypotheses. “

Along the same lines, the coach commented that it will be necessary to be patient while the team readapts to football, explaining that “the ideal is that we all have patience. Nor do I claim it. These situations, the same, will be experienced by all teams. We must demonstrate if we have applied. We have only played one training match, it is little ”.

On the other hand, Setién was also aware that there are aspects of his team’s game that must be improved, stating that “the ball’s output must be improved. That has taken us time and hours of analysis on how we should improve it, as well as other aspects such as attack. We have reviewed several things that have gone well for us and that we have to continue. ”

Finally, the strategist was confident regarding the physical response that his players will have with so many games in such a short time, on which he explained that “Messi and other players know how to dose. We will see what is happening on the fly. If there is any risk, he will be the first to say it. I trust the players, who control discomfort very well. It is possible that 6 or 7 players of the branch have their opportunities.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona will face a visit against Mallorca this Saturday, June 13 at 16:00 hours in Chile.