This brand new McLaren F1 promises to break all model records

A magnificent practically brand new unit of the valuable McLaren F1 in its street variant goes up for auction. This unit has only 388 kilometers of use and is in perfect condition, so some analysts say that it could represent a new price record for the model.

Following the cancellation of virtually all motor events in 2020, now we find a summer calendar that arrives very loaded. Which could be ideal for this year’s auctions, as there will surely be more than one collector eager to refill their garage and many others wanting to sell some of their pieces.

This year the Monterey Car Week events will be held again, including the numerous auctions that are held in that Californian peninsula each year and that are part of the most exclusive on the international annual calendar. One of the usual houses is Gooding & Company and among the many classic jewels to be auctioned this year we can highlight a copy that will grab many headlines, a McLaren F1 in perfect condition that due to its low mileage is practically brand new.

Its color combination is very striking.

This McLaren F1 unit corresponds to chassis # 029 and therefore it is one of the first that were manufactured. It left the Woking factory in 1995 and today has an absurdly low mileage figure, just 241 miles or 388 kilometers.

For these reasons this unit is indicated as a firm candidate to break the current price record for this model, which stands at $ 19.8 million achieved in 2019 by the McLaren F1 LM chassis # 018, a very rare example of the British sports car because in addition to belonging to the LM version it also had the High Downforce Package specifications, with which only 2 units were assembled in Woking.

This road unit of the McLaren F1 features an attractive Creighton brown body and two-tone brown leather interior. A very unusual and most attractive combination.

Practically brand new.

McLaren F1

This sports car was the benchmark on the market for years and also became the fastest production vehicle on the planet. with a maximum speed of 355 km / h. It had an extremely limited production, as they only made 106 copies of this triple-seater sports car, hence its prices are stratospherically high.